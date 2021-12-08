Vijay Hazare Trophy: Senapati, Behera set up Odisha's win over Andhra

Skipper Subhranshu Senapati’s knock and a four-wicket haul by left-arm spinner Jayanta Behera set up Odisha’s comfortable 63-run victory against Andhra in its Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A opener on Wednesday.



Riding on Senapati’s third List A hundred (116, 120b, 8x4, 2x6) and his vital stands of 92 and 124 runs for the second and third wicket, respectively, with opener Sandeep Pattanaik (57, 86b, 6x4) and Govinda Poddar (46, 55b, 4x4), Odisha put on 278 for five after being inserted in to bat at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex facility.



A star-studded Andhra batting line-up then crumbled against Behara’s (4/24) spin. While captain K.S. Bharat, who moved from India’s bubble to Andhra’s in the same city, was bowled by new-ball bowler Debabrata Pradhan for 14, Behara got rid of danger man Rayudu. The veteran batter could score only 12, as Andhra slumped to 56 for four in the 16th over.



Seasoned Ricky Bhui (74, 102b, 9x4) waged a lone battle but with little support from other end, Andhra were nowhere in the chase before being bowled out for 215 in the 47th over.



Vidarbha, Gujarat start in style

Big-stage cricket returned to Thane, Mumbai’s twin city, after a quarter of a century as Vidarbha made short work of Himachal Pradesh. Pacer Yash Thakur’s (5/53) five-wicket haul meant Vidarbha bowled out Himachal for a moderate 213. Left-handed duo of Atharva Taide (64, 59b, 5x4, 3x6) and Yash Rathod (76*, 78b, 7x4, 1x6) then sizzled with the willow as Vidarbha overhauled the target with more than 10 overs to spare.



At the Brabourne Stadium, pacers Chintan Gaja (4/30) and Hemang Patel (3/29) set up Gujarat’s five-wicket win versus Jammu & Kashmir.