Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Vijay Shankar named as Tamil Nadu captain

Vijay Shankar has been named as captain of Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season (2021-22) that begins on January 13, 2022. Washington Sundar will be his deputy and TN will play its matches in Ahmedabad with its opening fixture against Jammu & Kashmir. Some notable names missing from the team include Dinesh Karthik and T. Natarajan who is unlikely to be fit for another four weeks. READ: Ganguly stable after testing positive for COVID-19, says hospitalThe team is placed in Elite Group D along with defending champions Saurashtra, Railways, J&K, Jharkhand and Goa. TN has had considerable success in the shorter formats of the game but has struggled in Ranji Trophy and hasn't progressed past the group stages of the competition since the 2016-17 season when it reached the semifinals.The squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), M.S. Washington Sundar (Vice-Captain), B. Indrajith, B. Aparajith, N. Jagadeesan, M. Shahrukh Khan, B. Sai Sudharsan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, L. Suryapprakash, M. Kaushik Gandhi, V. Ganga Sridhar Raju, Sandeep Warrier, M. Mohammed, R. Silambarasan, P. Saravana Kumar, A. Aswin Crist, L. Vignesh, R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, R. Kavin