Vikram Rathour re-applies for India batting coach job

Vikram Rathour has re-applied for the position of India's batting coach role. With Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R. Sridhar moving on after the T20 World Cup, there were speculations over Rathour's future, but on Tuesday, he confirmed that he has re-applied for the job.

"Going forward, I have already applied for the batting coach's job and if I get the job, (it) will be good to be back. I will take it as it goes," Rathour said on the eve of India's fixture against Afghanistan.

Rathour had replaced Sanjay Bangar after the 2019 World Cup and he admitted that he has enjoyed his stint with the team so far. "It has been a great learning experience. It is great to work with highly motivated and skillful players, so it has been a good experience," he said.