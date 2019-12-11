Ranji Trophy: Vinay Kumar becomes second-fastest to 400 wickets

R. Vinay Kumar became only the second-fastest bowler to record 400

wickets in Ranji Trophy history, when he got Bihar’s Vivek Kumar to

edge one to the wicketkeeper S. Karthik at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium (Patna) on Wednesday. Vinay ended with four for 57 in the second innings to guide Puducherry to an easy win, and took his overall wickets tally to 401.

Vinay joins Pankaj Singh (409 wickets) in the 400-wickets pace club. The 34-year-old is now the joint-10th highest-ever wicket-taker of the tournament, sitting alongside former Bengal and India left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee.

Vinay started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years. At the start of this season, Vinay moved to Puducherry. In 131 first-class outings, Vinay Kumar has registered 463 wickets. Vinay has worn India colours in 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is.