Cricket Cricket Ranji Trophy: Vinay Kumar becomes second-fastest to 400 wickets Vinay has joined Pankaj Singh (409 wickets) in the the club of seam bowlers with 400-plus wickets in Ranji Trophy cricket. Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 11 December, 2019 20:34 IST Vinay Kumar (in picture) took four for 57 in Bihar's second innings, taking his Ranji Trophy career wickets to 401. - N. Sudarshan Ashwin Achal BENGALURU 11 December, 2019 20:34 IST R. Vinay Kumar became only the second-fastest bowler to record 400wickets in Ranji Trophy history, when he got Bihar’s Vivek Kumar toedge one to the wicketkeeper S. Karthik at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium (Patna) on Wednesday. Vinay ended with four for 57 in the second innings to guide Puducherry to an easy win, and took his overall wickets tally to 401.Read: Rohit fastest batsman to 400 international sixesVinay joins Pankaj Singh (409 wickets) in the 400-wickets pace club. The 34-year-old is now the joint-10th highest-ever wicket-taker of the tournament, sitting alongside former Bengal and India left-arm spinner Utpal Chatterjee.Vinay started his career with the Karnataka team in 2004, and represented the State with distinction for 15 years. At the start of this season, Vinay moved to Puducherry. In 131 first-class outings, Vinay Kumar has registered 463 wickets. Vinay has worn India colours in 1 Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is.Most wickets in Ranji Trophy1. Rajinder Goel (637)2. S. Venkataraghavan (530)3. Sunil Joshi (479)4. Narendra Hirwani (441)5. B.S. Chandrasekhar (437)6. V.V. Kumar (418),7. Pankaj Singh (409)8. Sairaj Bahutule (405)9. Bishen Singh Bedi (403),10. Utpal Chatterjee and Vinay Kumar (401) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.