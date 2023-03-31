Kohli’s advice to students: Until you are sure that sports is a career option, please focus on studies

Cricket star Virat Kohli recalled the time when his father asked him to choose between academics and a full time career in cricket. Kohli was clear in his choice for cricket, and is thankful for it.

“I was pretty decent in studies at school, apart from math. I never had trouble at school. I did my work properly. After my 10th standard board exams, I had to miss a lot of classes because I started playing for the India Under-19 team and so on. My father asked me a simple question whether I wanted to play cricket full time and devote all my energy to it. I said ‘Yes’. I was lucky to get that support from him,” Kohli said in the Let There Be Sport conclave hosted by Puma.

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and football icon Sunil Chhetri shared the stage with Kohli.

Kohli added that a career in sport may not fit one and all.

“Till the time you are absolutely sure that this (sports) is a career option for you, please focus on studies. One has to be honest with themselves and ask if they are willing to give all their time and absolutely attention to the sport. And if this fails, one must think of a ‘Plan B’. Everyone should have this awareness,” Kohli said.