Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma contribute Rs 5 lakh each towards Mumbai Police Foundation Virat Kohli, and his wife, Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police Foundation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Team Sportstar Mumbai 09 May, 2020 18:09 IST Kohli and Anushka have had earlier made contributions towards PM-Cares Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 09 May, 2020 18:09 IST India's cricket captain, Virat Kohli, and his wife, Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police Foundation during the times of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Param Bir Singh took to social media to thank the couple for their support. Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020 Earlier, both Virat and Anushka had pledged their support towards PM-Cares Fund and also towards Chief Minister's Relief Fund. They however, did not disclose the amount.