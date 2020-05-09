Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma contribute Rs 5 lakh each towards Mumbai Police Foundation

India’s cricket captain, Virat Kohli, and his wife, Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police Foundation during the times of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, Param Bir Singh took to social media to thank the couple for their support.

Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel.

Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus.#MumbaiPoliceFoundation — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) May 9, 2020

Earlier, both Virat and Anushka had pledged their support towards PM-Cares Fund and also towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. They however, did not disclose the amount.