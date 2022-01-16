Cricket IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain Here are the best moments from Virat Kohli's glorious stint as the Test captain of the Indian cricket team. Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 January, 2022 09:15 IST Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 January, 2022 09:15 IST Under Virat Kohli's leadership, India stayed atop the ICC Test rankings for a continuous period of 42 months -- from October 2016 to March 2020. Photo: Reuters 1/6 Arguably Kohli's biggest achievement since taking over Test captaincy in 2014 is helping India win its first series in Australia five years later. Photo: Reuters 2/6 Kohli led the Indian team into the first-ever World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021. Photo: Getty Images 3/6 Having taken over the role of skipper of the longest format from MS Dhoni, Kohli hit two back-to-back hundreds in Adelaide in December 2014 to mark the start of his glorious stint. Photo: Getty Images 4/6 Kohli and Co. went on to take a 2-1 lead in the four away Tests that India played against England in 2021. The last Test of the series, which was hit by a COVID-19 scare, will be played in July 2022. Photo: Reuters 5/6 Kohli helped develop a formidable pace battery. Indian pacers managed to pick all the wickets during the first day-night pink ball Kolkata Test in 2019. This was the first time the side had achieved the same at home. Photo: The Hindu Archives 6/6 Read more stories on Cricket.