‘Driven: The Virat Kohli Story’ - a front-row seat to witness the evolution of a cricketing legend

One of the highlights of this edition is an entire chapter dedicated to Virat’s World Cup exploits, a crucial aspect of his career that has left an indelible mark on the cricketing world.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 12:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cover of the revised edition of Vijay Lokapally’s Driven: The Virat Kohli Story.
Cover of the revised edition of Vijay Lokapally’s Driven: The Virat Kohli Story. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Cover of the revised edition of Vijay Lokapally’s Driven: The Virat Kohli Story. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the much-anticipated updated edition of Vijay Lokapally’s Driven, cricket enthusiasts are in for a treat as the story delves deeper into the extraordinary career of Virat Kohli. With two new chapters meticulously added, readers now have an insider’s view into the tumultuous phases that defined Virat’s journey.

ALSO READ: To Eden, with love: Kohli paints Kolkata blue, scoring 49th ODI century on birthday to equal Tendulkar’s tally

In the new chapter, ‘The Difficult Phase: 2019 to 2023’, Lokapally discusses his career which went into a bit of a slump, and at the same time, it unveils the grit and determination that shaped Kohli into the cricketing icon we know today.

One of the highlights of this edition is an entire chapter dedicated to Virat’s World Cup exploits, a crucial aspect of his career that has left an indelible mark on the cricketing world. The inclusion of action shots from his World Cup games in the updated photo insert adds a dynamic visual dimension, capturing the intensity and passion of those pivotal moments.

For statistics aficionados, the updated stats section by Rajneesh Gupta is a goldmine, reflecting Virat’s stellar performances in the World Cups. The meticulous attention to detail by Lokapally not only chronicles history but brings it alive on the pages.

“Virat Kohli is a genius with a bat, and Vijay Lokapally’s book is an ode to his genius.”Kapil Dev

As cricket fans seek a deeper understanding of Virat Kohli’s journey, this updated edition of Driven promises an immersive experience. It is not just a book—indeed, it’s a front-row seat to witness the evolution of a cricketing legend. 

Get ready to be inspired, enthralled, and, above all, driven to celebrate the spirit of cricket through the lens of Virat Kohli’s remarkable career.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

