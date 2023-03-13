Cricket

Kohli on 75th international century: Expectations that I have for myself are more important to me

Kohli’s 364-ball 186 was the highest individual score this series and the former India skipper amassed 297 runs overall at an average of 49.50.

13 March, 2023 16:17 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th day of the fourth test.

Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the 4th day of the fourth test. | Photo Credit: PTI

India made it to the ICC World Test Championship final for the 2021-23 cycle on Monday despite its fourth and final Test against Australia ending in a dull draw at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday.

Australia after opting to bat first, put on a daunting 480 runs on the board. India took a 91-run lead, fuelled by Virat Kohli, who notched up his first Test century since 2019, and Shubman Gill’s maiden Test ton in India.

Kohli reflected on ending his century drought with his 75th international ton with a Player-of-the-Match performance.

“The expectations that I have for myself as a player are more important to me. I think in Test cricket I wasn’t able to play with my tempo and template that I have played with for the last 10 years for a while now. So that was the one thing I was trying to do.,” said Kohli.

“I was happy with my defence. I am not in a space now where I will go out and prove someone wrong. I also need to justify why I am there on the field. When I was 60 not out, we decided to play positively. But we lost Shreyas thanks to injury. So, we decided to play time. They were good with the ball and placed some good fields. We got a bit of a lead and gave ourself some sort of a chance.” he added.

