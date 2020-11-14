India vs Australia: Indian cricketers start training in Sydney

A couple of days after reaching Sydney, the Indian cricketers started training on Saturday. As part of the health protocols, the team has to be under 14-day quarantine, but they have been allowed to train.

In a Twitter post, the BCCI shared pictures of the cricketers - including Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav - having some light training and gym sessions. The players were in a strict bubble and no outsiders were allowed inside the stadium.

While the limited overs series will get underway later this month, the first tour game for the Test team will be held at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney from December 6-8, followed by a day-night fixture from December 11-13.

Since the first game clashes with the T20I series, superstars Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will not be available. But Australia A will have to deal with Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who scored 521 runs in India’s series-winning tour Down Under in 2018-19.