India vs West Indies: Unlucky 13, rare duck for Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli got out for a rare first-ball duck in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. By the time the star batsman took guard, Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul had taken India to 227 in 37 overs.

It was Kohli’s 13 ODI duck in his 11-year career.

Kieron Pollard got King Kohli with his go-to slower short ball. Kohli went for a pull, only to find Roston Chase at mid-wicket.

Kohli had scored an unbeaten 157 against West Indies at the same venue last year. And this time, the Caribbeans had the last laugh.

It was Kohli’s first duck in two years; the last one came against Australia in Chennai in 2017.

Kohli also became the eighth Indian to play 400 international matches.