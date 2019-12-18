Cricket Cricket India vs West Indies: Unlucky 13, rare duck for Virat Kohli India captain Virat Kohli scored his 13th ODI duck, first in two years, in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2019 16:57 IST India captain Virat Kohli scored an ODI duck after two years. - PTI Team Sportstar 18 December, 2019 16:57 IST India captain Virat Kohli got out for a rare first-ball duck in the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. By the time the star batsman took guard, Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul had taken India to 227 in 37 overs.It was Kohli’s 13 ODI duck in his 11-year career.Kieron Pollard got King Kohli with his go-to slower short ball. Kohli went for a pull, only to find Roston Chase at mid-wicket.India vs West Indies| Live commentary and scorecardKohli had scored an unbeaten 157 against West Indies at the same venue last year. And this time, the Caribbeans had the last laugh.READ| Rohit Sharma joins Sourav Ganguly, David Warner in record booksIt was Kohli’s first duck in two years; the last one came against Australia in Chennai in 2017. Kohli also became the eighth Indian to play 400 international matches.Virat Kohli ODI 'ducks' in a flashAgainst Zimbabwe in Bulawayo (2010)Against Sri Lanka in Dambulla (2010)Against New Zealand in Bengaluru (2010)Against West Indies in North Sound (2011)Against England in Kolkata (2011)Against Pakistan in Chennai (2012)Against England in Dharamsala (2013)Against Australia in Bengaluru (2013)Against South Africa in Durban (2013)Against England in Cardiff (2014)Against Sri Lanka at the Oval (2017)Against Australia in Chennai (2017)Against West Indies in Visakhapatnam (2019) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.