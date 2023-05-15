Kohli: Sound sleep ensures very good mental health

For someone who gives sleepless nights to the best of the bowlers across the world in all three formats, Virat Kohli emphasised the importance of sound sleep as one of the most important aspects of a healthy lifestyle.

“When we speak about fitness and health, it is having adequate sleep that helps the body respond better to the challenges,” said Kohli, who signed up as Brand Ambassador of Duroflex on Monday.

“There were days when I have done some crazy things which apparently at this age I cannot even think of. For instance, I went to Kolkata to play a three-day match and after remaining unbeaten on a century, I didn’t go to sleep till 6.15 am the next morning.

“Yet, I went out and batted till the lunch break. And I managed to sleep only during the lunch break and by the time someone woke me up, we had to be on the field for the second session. But these are things which I cannot think of now,” the 34-year-old Kohli said.

“The reason why I have signed up with Duroflex is because their concept merged with my lifestyle. And, I hope people understand my lifestyle and that will have an impact and result in long-term benefits,” he said.

“I strongly believe that sound sleep ensures very good mental health. Especially for someone like me who has been playing in all three formats. Yes, for me taking a 30-minute nap during day time when I am playing the late-evening T-20 games does mean a lot. It will reset my energy levels,” Kohli said.

“The magnitude of benefits through quality sleep is terrific and it does help me perform better. Stress levels are sometimes directly related to sleep,” he said.

“There are different ways of ensuring quality sleep like reading a book, discussions with life partner are also crucial in this regard. It’s time we make some changes like spending time (lesser duration) on devices. Well, I rely on devices for getting some data like heart rate. But it is important to winding time, disconnecting from everything else for quality sleep,” Kohli said.

“I do have calming music on my phone, some meditating music that helps me a lot. We go to bed sharp at 9.45 pm, shut ourselves from the rest. And, it is a great thing to wake up with my daughter for sure,” the proud father said.

Kohli is currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).