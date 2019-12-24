Cricket Cricket On This Day: Virat Kohli slams maiden ODI century In a tall chase of 316 against Sri Lanka, a young Virat Kohli scored 107, in the company of Gautam Gambhir, to steer India to victory. Team Sportstar 24 December, 2019 12:08 IST Virat Kohli scored his maiden ODI hundred in a chase against Sri Lanka in 2009. - S. Subramanium Team Sportstar 24 December, 2019 12:08 IST India skipper Virat Kohli registered his first international century on this day at the Eden Gardens. Against Sri Lanka on December 24, 2009, Kohli played a chanceless innings to score his maiden century. The ton came in a tall chase as Kohli along with former opener Gautam Gambhir helped India scale 316. While Kohli made 107 (114b, 11*4, 1*6), Gambhir scored an unbeaten 150 (137b, 14*4) to guide India home. Sri Lanka rode on Upul Tharanga's brilliant century (118, 128b, 14*4, 2*6) and a composed half-century from skipper Kumara Sangakkara (60, 72b, 5*4) to post a daunting total of 315 for the loss of six wickets. Chasing 316, India got off to a disastrous start as Suranga Lakmal dismissed Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar with just 23 runs on board. In the absence of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, the stage was set for Kohli to exhibit his batting prowess and he duly rose to the occasion. The Delhi pair of Kohli and Gambhir forged a match-winning stand of 224 for the third wicket as India won the match by seven wickets. Kohli, who currently has 43 ODI hundreds to his name, finished 2019 as the second-highest run-getter in the limited-overs format. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.