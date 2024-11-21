Virat Kohli record in Australia: Batting stats Down Under ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

 />
IND vs AUS: Here are India batter Virat Kohli’s stats and records in Australia ahead of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Published : Nov 21, 2024 14:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts after scoring his century on day three of the second test match between Australia and India at Perth in 2018.
FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts after scoring his century on day three of the second test match between Australia and India at Perth in 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s captain Virat Kohli reacts after scoring his century on day three of the second test match between Australia and India at Perth in 2018. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s star batter Virat Kohli will return to Australian shores this month for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at Perth on November 22.

Kohli has an enviable record on Australian soil, scoring 1352 runs in 13 matches across four trips Down Under. He led the team to a series win in 2018-19 and was captain for the first Test in the successful 2020-21 tour before returning back for personal reasons.

The 36-year-old’s run tally in Australia is second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s 1809 runs in 20 matches. The Delhi batter is already level with the Little Master on most centuries in Australia by an Indian batter.

Virat Kohli’s Test record in Australia
Matches: 13
Innings: 25
Runs: 1352
Average: 54.08
100s/50s - 6/4
Virat Kohli’s Test record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Matches: 24
Innings: 42
Runs: 1979
Average: 48.26
100s/50s: 8/5

Virat Kohli season-wise record in Tests in Australia

Season Matches Runs Highest Score Average
2011/12 4 300 116 37.50
2014/15 4 692 169 86.50
2018/19 4 282 123 40.28
2021/22 1 78 74 39.00

