Virat Kohli record in Australia: Batting stats Down Under ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India’s star batter Virat Kohli will return to Australian shores this month for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting at Perth on November 22.

Kohli has an enviable record on Australian soil, scoring 1352 runs in 13 matches across four trips Down Under. He led the team to a series win in 2018-19 and was captain for the first Test in the successful 2020-21 tour before returning back for personal reasons.

The 36-year-old’s run tally in Australia is second only to Sachin Tendulkar’s 1809 runs in 20 matches. The Delhi batter is already level with the Little Master on most centuries in Australia by an Indian batter.

Virat Kohli’s Test record in Australia Matches: 13 Innings: 25 Runs: 1352 Average: 54.08 100s/50s - 6/4

Virat Kohli’s Test record in Border-Gavaskar Trophy Matches: 24 Innings: 42 Runs: 1979 Average: 48.26 100s/50s: 8/5

Virat Kohli season-wise record in Tests in Australia