How Gavaskar, Pataudi and Srikkanth helped Sehwag change his guard

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag on Wednesday revealed how tips from India captains Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar and K. Srikkanth helped him overcome the lack of footwork for an opening batsman.

Sehwag, who smashed more than 8,000 runs in 104 Tests, said the near-identical suggestions by the trio early on in his international career were instrumental in him modifying his guard. “When I came into international cricket, lack of footwork was lamented by many commentators and experts but no one advised a solution. Everyone would just say that you need to improve your feet-movement,” Sehwag said while launching Cricuru, a cricket-learning app that he has co-founded along with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.

READ| Kane Williamson out of second England Test, Tom Latham to lead New Zealand

“They told me moving feet wasn’t paramout in cricket, what’s important is you play the ball close to your body and below your eyes.

“Especially Pataudi and Gavaskar told me that if you are away from the ball, then it matters whether you move your feet or not. They offered the best advice I received so far: to take guard on middle- and off-stump rather than leg-stump so that you can be closer to the ball even if you don’t move your feet too much.”

READ| WTC Final: India should consider Mayank in the Playing XI, says Hesson

Through the app, Sehwag and Bangar aim to improve cricket-learning. There are paid coaching modules and interactions with cricketers on offer which may help youngsters deal with the mental aspects of succeeding on the field.

“Had I got this advice earlier in life, I may have played much better cricket and scored more runs. Through Cricuru, you’ll get many more such critical tips by veteran cricketers.”