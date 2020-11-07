Cricket Cricket Pakistan's Wahab Riaz gets warning for using saliva on ball during first T20I The incident took place in the 11th over when Wahab Riaz started his over in the Zimbabwe innings, and umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the indiscretion. PTI 07 November, 2020 19:15 IST Pakistan quick Wahab Riaz breached the COVID-19 regulations by using saliva to shine the ball during the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday (File Photo). - Getty Images PTI 07 November, 2020 19:15 IST Experienced left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz on Saturday received a warning from umpires for breaching the coronavirus regulations by using saliva to shine the ball during the first T20 International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.The incident took place in the 11th over when Wahab started his over in the Zimbabwe innings, and umpires Aleem Dar and Asia Yaqoob spotted the indiscretion and asked the bowler to leave the ball on the ground.Play resumed only after the reserve umpires brought sanitary wipes into the ground, which were used to clean the ball.READ | India's tour of Australia: Virat Kohli to miss last part of Australia tour “I think with the players and officials all in a secure bio-bubble during a series because of the COVID-19 situation, authorities need to revisit the regulations governing the game nowadays due to the pandemic,” Ramiz Raja, former Pakistan captain-turned-commentator, said.Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir was also warned for applying saliva on the ball during the first T20I against England at the Old Trafford in August.In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa were also seen applying saliva on the ball while fielding against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.According to the ICC regulations, three warnings for using saliva on the ball result in a five-run penalty for the fielding side.The International Cricket Council had banned the use of saliva to shine the ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in June this year. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos