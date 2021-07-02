Wahab Riaz: Disappointed at not being selected for England, WI tours

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz is disappointed at not being selected in the national team for its tours of England and the West Indies.

Talking to the media in Lahore, the left-arm speedster said he was not aware of the plans Pakistan selectors have in store for senior players.

"Obviously, I am disappointed at my exclusion from the England and West Indies tours after my recent performances. Criteria of selection is a question for the selection committee but I think whoever performs well should be selected," Wahab said.

"They might have their reasons but as a senior performer I am disappointed at missing out," he added.

The 36-year-old has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan, and has taken 237 wickets across formats.

"I have not given up hope of playing in the World T20 this year and I think senior players as long as they are fit and performing should be considered for selection," he said.

Wahab is still not sure what "issues" selectors have with senior players.

"I don't know exactly what issue people have with senior players. Perhaps youngsters listen to what is told to them, while seniors always have their own say in matters and you have to convince them," he said.

The current selection committee headed by Muhammad Wasim and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has since last year ignored senior players like Wahab, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik. The selectors dropped another senior - Imad Wasim - for successive series but have recalled him for the T20 matches in England and West Indies.