Wanindu Hasaranga to miss India T20s, yet to recover from Covid-19

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against India, starting February 24 in Lucknow.

Hasaranga was diagnosed with Covid-19 a week ago during the Australia series and he has returned positive in the latest test too.

Hasaranga joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

The 24-year-old all-rounder made an impression, especially with the ball, when India went to Sri Lanka in July for a limited-overs series last year, with a three-for in the second ODI and seven wickets - including a 4 for 9 - to top the bowling charts in the three T20Is. At the end of that series, Hasaranga was placed second among T20I bowlers in the ICC rankings.

Hasaranga took a hat-trick at last year's T20 World Cup. He was also the highest wicket-taker with 16 victims in eight matches at 5.20.