Waqar Younis to miss Pakistan's tour of Zimbabwe due to wife's surgery

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss his team's tour of Zimbabwe, to be with his wife, who will be undergoing surgery, in Sydney. The fast bowling great will fly from Harare before the start of the T20 and Test series and is scheduled to return to Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League matches in June.A source in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Waqar had decided to fly to Australia because he has to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a hotel before reuniting with his family, and his wife's surgery was scheduled around May 13-14.FOLLOW | IPL 2021, MI vs DC Live Score"The problem is that since Waqar's family is in Sydney he can't spend time with them as do the other officials and players of the national team when they return home from a series." "Waqar had also taken leave from the team before the second Test in New Zealand to be with his family whom he had called to Lahore, but unfortunately, things didn't go according to the plans due to the COVID-119 situation," the source said.