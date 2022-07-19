Cricket

Washington Sundar dazzles on County debut with 4 for 69

Sundar removed opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4).

NORTHAMPTON 19 July, 2022 22:50 IST
FILE PHOTO: Washington Sundar last played a First-Class game in July 2021. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar made his presence felt on his County debut for Lancashire by picking up four for 69 against Northamptonshire here on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old removed opener Will Young (2 off 25), a well-set Rob Keogh (54 off 82), Ryan Rickleton (22 off 41), and Tom Taylor (1 off 4) on his return to red-ball cricket.

Sundar last played a First-Class game in July last year. A finger injury had also kept him away from the game for a while.

The all-rounder has already represented India in all three formats and has also made over 50 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At close of play, Northampton was 218 for seven in 72 overs.

