Cricket Cricket Wasim Jaffer appointed head coach of Uttarakhand Former India Test opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer was appointed as the head of the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team for the forthcoming season. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 23 June, 2020 13:45 IST Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been appointed as the head coach of Uttarakhand cricket team for the forthcoming domestic season.The decision was taken by the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) after virtual interviews on Monday. One of the stalwarts of domestic cricket, Jaffer played a key role in Vidarbha's twin title wins in 2017-2018 and 2018-19 seasons.Jaffer was a prolific run scorer during his first class career representing Mumbai and Vidharbha, scripting numerous batting records in a highly successful career. Wasim Jaffer: Scrap Hazare, Duleep and Deodhar Trophy this season He notched up a staggering 19,410 runs at a stupendous average of 50.67. Jaffer racked up 57 hundreds and 91 fifties with 314 being his highest score."I am quite excited with the new role. I am looking forward to the challenge," Jaffer told Sportstar.This will be his first stint as the head coach of a state team and Jaffer is confident. "I have always mentored youngsters, and that's something I enjoy. I am looking forward to the new opportunity," Jaffer said. Last year, he had joined the Bangladesh Cricket Board as a batting coach for its academy in Dhaka.While it is still not clear when the camps will begin, the Uttarakhand cricket association hopes to start the process soon.In 2018, Uttarakhand played the Ranji Trophy for the first time with K. Bhaskar Pillai as it's coach. Last season, Gursharan Singh took charge and Unmukt Chand was made the captain.