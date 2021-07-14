Wasim Jaffer named Odisha head coach

Former India batsman and domestic cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer has been appointed the head coach of Odisha for the upcoming domestic season.

"Wasim Jaffer is one of the legends of Indian cricket who hails from Mumbai and holds a very impressive playing & coaching profile. He has played for Mumbai and Vidarbha Cricket Association in the BCCI Domestic Cricket tournaments," the Odisha Cricket Association said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Jaffer will be the head coach for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The OCA officials confirmed that Jaffer's interview was conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as per the procedure and subsequently, the CAC approved his appointment as the coach of the Odisha senior team.

The 43-year-old former right-handed opening batsman and occasional right arm off-break bowler holds the record of the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy tournament.

Jaffer was roped in by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the batting coach in 2019. In March 2020, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Jaffer was named the head coach of Uttarakhand last season, however, he stepped down earlier this year citing interference and bias in the team selection. He is also the batting coach of Kings XI Punjab.