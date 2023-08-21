MagazineBuy Print

VIDEO: Mahi bhai always says take it one game at a time - Gaikwad

Gaikwad, who will lead the Indian side in the Asian Games that is scheduled September 23 to October 8 this year, said he has learnt a lot from the Chennai Super Kings’ dressing room.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 11:32 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has taken a leaf out of MS Dhoni’s book of captaincy.

Gaikwad, who will lead the Indian side in the Asian Games that is scheduled from September 23 to October 8 this year, said apart from his captaincy stint at Maharashtra, he has learnt a lot from the Chennai Super Kings’ dressing room.

“I think it’s very complicated, to be honest. What  Mahi bhai always says ‘Just take it game by game, just be in the present, not really think about what is going to happen in the future’. So, it’s all complications that everyone makes up to create hype or whatever it is.” he said after India beat Ireland by 33 runs on Sunday.

“I’m not the kind of person who uses social media or who thinks what anyone is saying. So, I think this is one of the traits that I got through being in CSK (Chennai Super Kings). So, I’m pretty much clear about going into the field, giving my best, coming back home, and chilling with friends or whatever I can when I get time.” he added.

Reflecting on his own captaincy and the style of leadership that he believes in, the 26-year-old said: “Leadership for me actually differs from person to person. For me, it is about giving confidence to all the other 10 players playing. Make sure that I step into their shoes and think about what they are thinking and what they are going through. Sometimes, they have their plans and it’s important to back them through that moment. After the match, there’s always time to discuss what went wrong or where we could’ve improved. I think for me it’s all about giving freedom to the players and making sure they back themselves first because I feel that too many suggestions might also create confusion.”

