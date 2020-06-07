Giles White: We will be looking at Ajinkya Rahane next year

Ajinkya Rahane, in 2019, became the first overseas player from India to represent Hampshire in the County Championship.

The India Test vice-captain, however, was not at his best. He scored 307 runs in 13 innings with one fifty, but his off-field behaviour earned him brownie points.

The County Championship 2020 may start in August but most of the sides will field homegrown players.

“At the moment, we are existing without overseas players, like the majority of the counties. We will be looking at Ajinkya for next year. He was a real gentleman and very popular in the change room, also a wonderful player. He seemed very keen to come back and we will be keen to have him if it suits the side,” Giles White, Director of Cricket, Hampshire told Sportstar on Saturday.

Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, most of the counties have cancelled the contracts of overseas players.

“We had Nathan Lyon lined up as our overseas player but we ended up cancelling the contract due to the situation.”

“We are hoping our domestic season will take place in August and September but the majority of it will be without overseas players due to travel restrictions and the financial situation. But given a chance, we will have Ajinkya back in a flash,” he said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed a reduced domestic season with first-class cricket and the T20 Blast played in three regional groups. Though behind closed doors, some of the matches may have small crowds, provided