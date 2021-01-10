Cricket Cricket Depleted West Indies squad arrives in Bangladesh at start of tour West Indies is scheduled to play three one-day games and two Tests Matches against Bangladesh. PTI 10 January, 2021 22:12 IST A 38-member West Indies touring party arrived in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Sunday morning - TWITTER PTI 10 January, 2021 22:12 IST A 38-member West Indies touring party arrived in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, on Sunday morning.These players will only be allowed to train after two coronavirus tests and three days of isolation in their hotel.The first international side to arrive in Bangladesh since the Covid-19 outbreak, West Indies is scheduled to play three one-day games and two Tests Matches against its host. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos