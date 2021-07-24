Cricket Cricket West Indies, Australia squads test negative for coronavirus All 152 people involved in the cricket series between West Indies and Australia have tested negative for the coronavirus, CWI has announced. AP BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS 24 July, 2021 11:02 IST AP BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS 24 July, 2021 11:02 IST All 152 people involved in the West Indies-Australia cricket series tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after the second one-day international was postponed.The match at Kensington Oval was suspended after the toss when an unnamed non-playing member of the West Indies squad tested positive.Both teams and the match officials returned to their hotel and were retested. So were event staff and the TV production crew. #WIvAUS CWI confirm negative PCR-Test results | Details below: https://t.co/KW5Bc8Dcbw— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 23, 2021 "Cricket West Indies is pleased to announce that all 152 persons tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results," it said in a statement on Friday.CWI said it will talk with Cricket Australia, the Barbados government and health officials about resuming the three-match series. The third ODI was scheduled for Saturday.ODI series to resume on Saturday (July 24)The ODI series between West Indies and Australia will resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday, CWI has announced.- TEAM SPORTSTAR Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :