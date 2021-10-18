West Indies-England to meet in 5 T20s, 3 tests in expanded tour

England's expanded tour of the West Indies at the start of next year will contain, five Twenty20s and three test matches, the teams said on Monday.

The tour will be split, starting with the T20 series played across nine days (Jan 22-30) that includes two straight weekends of back-to-back matches.

Following the West Indies’ white-ball tour of India in February, they will welcome England back to the region in March for a test series to compete for the newly created Richards-Botham Trophy.

The tests will be played in Antigua, Barbados and Grenada.

The tour has been expanded as a show of gratitude by England in return for the West Indies touring last.