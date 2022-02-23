Cricket Cricket West Indies calls uncapped Anderson Phillip for first England Test Anderson Phillip has been included in the West Indies squad for the first Test against England in Antigua. Reuters 23 February, 2022 09:17 IST West Indies plays three Tests in the Caribbean next month against England. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 23 February, 2022 09:17 IST Uncapped player Anderson Phillip was included in the West Indies squad for the first Test against England announced on Tuesday following his impressive performance in the domestic first-class competition.John Campbell, the opener, also received a call-up.ALSO READ - Women's World Cup: West Indies names 15-member squadFast bowler Phillip, who made his One-Day International debut in March 2021, has received his maiden Test call-up and could make his debut red-ball appearance if selected for the first Test which starts on March 8 in Antigua. Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Jeremy Solozano and Jomel Warrican were not included after being part of the squad that lost 2-0 in Sri Lanka in November-December.Shannon Gabriel is also ruled out because of a hamstring injury.The Antigua Test will be followed by contests in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28). The three-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.West Indies squadKraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :