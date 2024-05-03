MagazineBuy Print

West Indies’ T20 World Cup squad 2024: Rovman Powell to lead the two-time champion

Part of Group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, the two-time champion will kick off its campaign on June 2 against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

Published : May 03, 2024 20:03 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell will lead the of West Indies side.
Rovman Powell will lead the of West Indies side. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Rovman Powell will lead the of West Indies side. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

West Indies announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will be co-hosted by the Caribbean nations and the USA.

Shamar Joseph, who impressed in his Test debut series against Australia earlier this year, is now poised to mark his T20I debut after being picked in the T20 World Cup squad.

Shimron Hetmyer makes a comeback after missing the T20I series against Australia. He has been in good nick in the ongoing IPL with the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 83 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 184.44 while playing the finisher’s role.

Kyle Mayers, who was part of the squad during the Australia series, was omitted as the Windies opted for a lower-order batter over an opener. Additionally, pacer Oshane Thomas has been left out of the squad.

ALSO READ: USA T20 World Cup squad 2024- Monank Patel to lead the co-hosts; former NZ player Corey Anderson in the team

Johnson Charles, Brandon King, and Shai Hope are expected to fill the top-order positions. 

The Windies boast a plethora of big hitters and all-rounders, including Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Powell, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd, providing the team with ample options.

Akeal Hossain and Gudakesh Motie form the spin-bowling department, while the pace battery will be led by vice-captain Joseph with the support of Joseph.

Director of West Indies Cricket Desmond Haynes spoke about the big selection calls.

“We had a very long discussion with the situation of the batting line-up,” he said. “I want to state very clearly that our focus has always been (on) roles – roles that we want people to play. The situation of someone like Shamar Joseph, you really can’t question someone like him, we saw him in Australia. He ticked the boxes for us.

“It was some very close decisions, regarding the selection of Kyle Mayers and Shimron Hetmyer – but we looked at who we wanted the extra batter batting down the order.”

Part of Group C alongside Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda, the two-time champion (2012 and 2016) will kick off its campaign on June 2 against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

Squad
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd
**All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until May 25, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC’s Event Technical Committee.

More to follow..

