Cricket

West Indies announces squad for T20 World Cup; Pooran to captain

Nicholas Pooran will lead the West Indies for the first time in a World Cup and will have Rovman Powell as his deputy.

Reuters
14 September, 2022 21:16 IST
The West Indies T20 World Cup campaign starts on October 17, when they take on Scotland in Hobart, to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament.

The West Indies T20 World Cup campaign starts on October 17, when they take on Scotland in Hobart, to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies recalled opener Evin Lewis on Wednesday for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia but excluded all-rounder Andre Russell and spinner Sunil Narine as part of its 15-man squad.

The left-handed Lewis last played for the team in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates while veterans Russell and Narine have been overlooked by selectors in recent months.

West Indies included uncapped all-rounders Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer in the squad, which will be led by Nicholas Pooran with Rovman Powell as his deputy.

A hard-hitting batter down the order and a useful seamer, Russell is one of the world’s most sought-after players in domestic T20 leagues but chief selector Desmond Haynes said he was not convinced by the 34-year-old’s form.

“We had a meeting with Andre Russell earlier in the year,” Haynes said on the sidelines of a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match on Wednesday.

“We’re still not convinced, he’s not performing as well as we would like to see him in the competition (CPL). I think in the situation with Andre Russell, we’ve decided to just move on, and look for someone who’s in form, and doing well in the T20 format.”

Haynes said skipper Pooran had reached out to Narine but added, “... I’m not too sure he wants to play.”

Narine, who also plies his trade in T20 leagues around the world, last played for West Indies in 2019.

There was also no place for all-rounder Fabian Allen.

“We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” said Haynes.

“In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well.”

Two-time champions West Indies play Australia in a two-match series in the run-up to the World Cup before taking on Scotland in their opener on Oct. 17.  

WEST INDIES ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 FULL SQUAD
NICHOLAS POORAN - Captain, ROVMAN POWELL – Vice captain, YANNIC CARIAH, JOHNSON CHARLES, SHELDON COTTRELL, SHIMRON HETMYER, JASON HOLDER, AKEAL HOSEIN, ALZARRI JOSEPH, BRANDON KING, EVIN LEWIS, KYLE MAYERS, OBED McCOY, RAYMON REIFER, ODEAN SMITH

