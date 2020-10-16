West Indies name Test and T20I squads for Tour of New Zealand

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul returned to the West Indies squad for the proposed Test series against New Zealand. On Friday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the squads for the tour - which will feature three T20 Internationals and two Test matches from November 27 to December 15.

The Board agreed to the tour in principle, subject to final details on medical and logistical protocols of CWI, New Zealand Cricket and Government of New Zealand.

READ: How do you create a bio-bubble for a cricket series?

Bravo’s highest Test score of 218 came at the University Oval in Dunedin in 2013. A group of reserves will also travel to help prepare the Test Squad during the quarantine period and training camp as well as cover for injuries.

Andre Fletcher, the experienced wicket-keeper-batsman has been named in the T20I squad for the first time since 2018. There is a maiden call-up in this format for Kyle Mayers, the all-rounder, who performed well in last month’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

All-rounder Andre Russell and top order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have opted not to participate in the tour. “CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so and states that this will not impact consideration for future selection,” the Board said in a statement.

The CWI Selection Panel indicated this upcoming series will form part of the overall planning towards defending the ICC World T20 title. The panel outlined that they will continue to monitor closely the progress of spin bowler Sunil Narine and all other players in the lead-up to the global event.