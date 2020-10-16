Cricket Cricket West Indies name Test and T20I squads for Tour of New Zealand Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul returned to the West Indies squad for the proposed Test series against New Zealand. Team Sportstar Mumbai 16 October, 2020 20:36 IST Darren Bravo returns to the West Indies Test squad. - AP Team Sportstar Mumbai 16 October, 2020 20:36 IST Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul returned to the West Indies squad for the proposed Test series against New Zealand. On Friday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the squads for the tour - which will feature three T20 Internationals and two Test matches from November 27 to December 15.The Board agreed to the tour in principle, subject to final details on medical and logistical protocols of CWI, New Zealand Cricket and Government of New Zealand.READ: How do you create a bio-bubble for a cricket series?Bravo’s highest Test score of 218 came at the University Oval in Dunedin in 2013. A group of reserves will also travel to help prepare the Test Squad during the quarantine period and training camp as well as cover for injuries.Andre Fletcher, the experienced wicket-keeper-batsman has been named in the T20I squad for the first time since 2018. There is a maiden call-up in this format for Kyle Mayers, the all-rounder, who performed well in last month’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).All-rounder Andre Russell and top order batsmen Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have opted not to participate in the tour. “CWI fully respects their decision to choose to do so and states that this will not impact consideration for future selection,” the Board said in a statement.The CWI Selection Panel indicated this upcoming series will form part of the overall planning towards defending the ICC World T20 title. The panel outlined that they will continue to monitor closely the progress of spin bowler Sunil Narine and all other players in the lead-up to the global event.The SquadsTestsJason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales.T20IsKieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos