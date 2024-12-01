 />
WI vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh 69-2 against West Indies on rain-marred Day 1

The damp park wiped out the first two sessions and reduced play to 45 overs in three hours but only 30 overs were bowled before poor light ended the first day.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 11:24 IST , KINGSTON, Jamaica - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh's Shadman Islam scored a half-century during day one of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh.
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam scored a half-century during day one of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh’s Shadman Islam scored a half-century during day one of the second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bangladesh crawled to 69-2 against the West Indies after the start of the second Test at Sabina Park was limited by a wet outfield and bad light on Saturday.

The damp park wiped out the first two sessions and reduced play to 45 overs in three hours. But only 30 overs were bowled before poor light ended the first day. Rain is forecast on every scheduled match day in Kingston.

West Indies retained the same XI which won the first test in Antigua by 201 runs. Fast bowler Kemar Roach gave the host a great start to the second Test by inducing edges behind from Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque in the first seven overs.

But three dropped catches allowed opener Shadman Islam and Shahadat Hossain to stage a recovery from 10-2.

ALSO READ | England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead

Shadman was dropped on 15 in the slips and 35 at short cover. He was 50 off 100 balls at stumps while Shahadat was on 8 when he was dropped in the slips. He was 12 off 63 balls at stumps.

“The pitch here is very good for batting, it hardens as the test goes on,” Roach said. “So the (bowling) key is consistency. An even day for us with two wickets in it.”

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite earned a note in history when he surpassed Garfield Sobers to become the first West Indian to play 86 consecutive Test matches.

Sobers, another captain, played 85 consecutive tests from 1955-72 and retired in 1974 as one of the greats. Brathwaite made his debut in 2011 but hasn’t missed a test since 2014.

“It means a lot,” Brathwaite said before his 96th test. “I’m extremely thankful because in this generation there’s a lot of T10 and T20 cricket, but test cricket is the real test. At the end, I will feel like I’ve done a really good job for the West Indies.”

