Cricket

West Indies announces squad for India ODIs

The Cricket West Indies selection panel has decided to recall Jason Holder for the assignments against India.

PTI
Port of Spain 18 July, 2022 09:07 IST
Port of Spain 18 July, 2022 09:07 IST
Jason Holder of the West Indies bats during the first ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6.

Jason Holder of the West Indies bats during the first ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 6. | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik

The Cricket West Indies selection panel has decided to recall Jason Holder for the assignments against India.

Former captain Jason Holder on Sunday returned to a 13-member West Indies squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, starting July 22.

The seasoned all-rounder was not part for the preceding home T20I series against Bangladesh, but the Cricket West Indies selection panel decided to recall him for the assignments against India.

Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side after his impressive outing in the series against Bangladesh. While the West Indies was swept aside 0-3 by Bangladesh, Pooran scored a 39-ball 74 in the third T20I.

Also Read
Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal retires from T20Is

Shai Hope will be Pooran’s deputy.

“As we all know, Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team,” chief selector Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies in a press release.

“He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.” After the debacle against Bangladesh, Haynes hoped the team would be able to turn things around against India.

“We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad.

“We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians,” Haynes added.

The three matches will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

SQUAD
Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

India vs England 3rd ODI review: Hardik Pandya’s all-round show and Rishabh Pant’s pyrotechnics

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us