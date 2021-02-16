West Indies confirms home series against Sri Lanka in March

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed the all-format international tour between West Indies and Sri Lanka starting in March, signalling the return of international cricket to the Caribbean. The two teams will play three T20Is, three One-Day Internationals and a couple of Test matches in a bio-secure environment.

The T20I Series will create history as the first official International matches to be played by the West Indies Men’s team at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the first West Indies Men's T20Is to be played in Antigua since 2013. As reigning ICC T20 World Cup champion, West Indies will use these matches as important preparation for the defence of its T20 World Cup title which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

READ: West Indies seals thriller to sweep Test series

The CG Insurance ODI Series will played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14 — with the third being a day/night encounter. The CG Insurance ODIs form part of the ICC Super League and these three matches provide the opportunity for West Indies to secure its first points as the team tries to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The two Test matches will be played at the same venue with the first match starting on March 21 and the second starting March 29, providing the West Indies with another opportunity to win points and climb the ICC World Test Championship table following the recent fantastic series win in Bangladesh.

The last International West Indies men’s home series featured Ireland in January last year.