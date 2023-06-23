Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries

West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah and assistant coach Floyd Reifer needed surgery after being struck in the face during training at the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, the team announced on Friday.

Leg-spinner and left-handed batter Cariah suffered a broken nose in the incident last Saturday.

“The surgical procedure was performed in Harare on Thursday evening,” said a team spokesman.

READ: ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins

“Cariah will remain with the squad under the care of the medical team whilst he recovers. A decision on when he can return to play will be made in the coming days, as the medical team supports his recovery.”

Reifer, struck in the face during a seperate training session on Wednesday, also underwent a similar procedure.

The West Indies has so far defeated the United States and Nepal in the qualifying tournament, with first-round matches against Zimbabwe on Saturday and the Netherlands on Monday.