MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries

Leg-spinner and left-handed batter Cariah suffered a broken nose in the incident last Saturday.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 23:28 IST , Harare - 1 MIN READ

AFP
West Indies bowler Yannic Cariah.
West Indies bowler Yannic Cariah. | Photo Credit: KARIM SAHIB / AFP
infoIcon

West Indies bowler Yannic Cariah. | Photo Credit: KARIM SAHIB / AFP

West Indies all-rounder Yannic Cariah and assistant coach Floyd Reifer needed surgery after being struck in the face during training at the ongoing World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, the team announced on Friday.

Leg-spinner and left-handed batter Cariah suffered a broken nose in the incident last Saturday.

“The surgical procedure was performed in Harare on Thursday evening,” said a team spokesman.

READ: ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins

“Cariah will remain with the squad under the care of the medical team whilst he recovers. A decision on when he can return to play will be made in the coming days, as the medical team supports his recovery.”

Reifer, struck in the face during a seperate training session on Wednesday, also underwent a similar procedure.

The West Indies has so far defeated the United States and Nepal in the qualifying tournament, with first-round matches against Zimbabwe on Saturday and the Netherlands on Monday.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Yannic Cariah

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries
    AFP
  2. Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle
    AFP
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Highlights - ENG 218/2, Aus 473 a.o: Beaumont century puts England in control
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship: Very disappointed with defeat to India, says Pakistan’s England-born midfielder Otis Khan
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Football official says India-Pakistan game could be a turning point for sports
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries
    AFP
  2. ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka, Scotland register big wins
    PTI
  3. WTC Final becomes most watched Test in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. MPL 2023: Kolhapur Tuskers reaches playoffs; Solapur Royals stays alive
    Team Sportstar
  5. Navdeep Saini set to miss July county stint with Worcestershire after getting India call-up
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Windies duo Cariah, Reifer undergo surgery for facial injuries
    AFP
  2. Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle
    AFP
  3. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 2 Highlights - ENG 218/2, Aus 473 a.o: Beaumont century puts England in control
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAFF Championship: Very disappointed with defeat to India, says Pakistan’s England-born midfielder Otis Khan
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Football official says India-Pakistan game could be a turning point for sports
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment