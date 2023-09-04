When will the men’s ICC World Cup squad for India be announced?

The Indian squad for the ICC men’s ODI World Cup is set to be named on Tuesday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. IST, the team’s spokesperson confirmed.
The announcement will be made at a press conference, which will be organised at the team hotel in Kandy. The Rohit Sharma-led side is presently in Sri Lanka to compete for the Asia Cup.
Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma — the two additional members of India’s 17-member squad along with Sanju Samson, the travelling reserve, are set to miss out from India’s ODI World Cup squad. Any changes to the provisional squad can be made a week before the commencement of the tournament, on or before September 28.
The live press conference will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
