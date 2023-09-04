MagazineBuy Print

When will the men’s ICC World Cup squad for India be announced?

The announcement will be made at a press conference, which will be organised at the team hotel in Sri Lanka.

Published : Sep 04, 2023 22:01 IST , Pallekele - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: ANI/Yatish Lavania
infoIcon

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: ANI/Yatish Lavania

The Indian squad for the ICC men’s ODI World Cup is set to be named on Tuesday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. IST, the team’s spokesperson confirmed.

The announcement will be made at a press conference, which will be organised at the team hotel in Kandy. The Rohit Sharma-led side is presently in Sri Lanka to compete for the Asia Cup.

Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma — the two additional members of India’s 17-member squad along with Sanju Samson, the travelling reserve, are set to miss out from India’s ODI World Cup squad. Any changes to the provisional squad can be made a week before the commencement of the tournament, on or before September 28.

The live press conference will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

