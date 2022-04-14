Why did Ashwin bat at No. 3 against Gujarat Titans?

Ravichandran Ashwin came in to bat at number three for Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans on Thursday, but walked back to the pavilion soon after for a run-a-ball eight.

The right-hander came in to bat after opener Devdutt Padikkal fell for a golden duck after edging to first slip off debutant Yash Dayal.

In Rajasthan's previous match against Lucknow Super Giants, Ashwin had grabbed headlines when he became the first batter in IPL history to be tactically retired out. Promoted to No. 6, Ashwin was on 28 off 23 when he walked off, allowing Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. Parag ended up scoring eight off four balls. Hetmyer struck 59 off 36 as RR finished on 165 for 6. "I literally have no idea about that retire-out decision from Ashwin! It was a good decision in the end," Hetmyer told Star Sports during the innings break.

Only four batters, including Ashwin, have been dismissed retired out in T20s. Shahid Afridi for the Pakistanis, Sonam Tobgay of Bhutan and Sunzamul Islam of Cumilla Warriors round up the list.

According to MCC Law 25.4.3, "if a batter retires for any reason other than as in 25.4.2 (retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause), the innings of that batter may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason his/her innings is not resumed, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired - out’."