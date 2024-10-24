WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies

Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England’s white-ball squad for the tour of the West Indies, which starts at the end of this month.

Leg-spinner Ahmed is playing in the ongoing third Test in Pakistan and will transfer directly from Rawalpindi to the Caribbean once the match is complete.

Wicketkeeper-batter Cox has not featured in the series and has been released immediately.

He is expected to be available for all three ODIs, but not the subsequent T20 leg as he prepares for the next Test trip to New Zealand.

England plays the first ODI in Antigua on October 31, with Liam Livingstone set to captain the side for the first time in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler.

The five-match T20 leg starts in Barbados on November 9.