MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies

Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England’s white-ball squad for the tour of the West Indies, which starts at the end of this month.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 14:02 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
England bowler Rehan Ahmed in action.
England bowler Rehan Ahmed in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England bowler Rehan Ahmed in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rehan Ahmed and Jordan Cox have been added to England’s white-ball squad for the tour of the West Indies, which starts at the end of this month.

Leg-spinner Ahmed is playing in the ongoing third Test in Pakistan and will transfer directly from Rawalpindi to the Caribbean once the match is complete.

READ | BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Rabada stars in South Africa’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh

Wicketkeeper-batter Cox has not featured in the series and has been released immediately.

He is expected to be available for all three ODIs, but not the subsequent T20 leg as he prepares for the next Test trip to New Zealand.

England plays the first ODI in Antigua on October 31, with Liam Livingstone set to captain the side for the first time in the absence of the injured Jos Buttler.

The five-match T20 leg starts in Barbados on November 9.

Related Topics

West Indies /

Rehan Ahmed /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan’s flat pitches and its new strategy to win at home
    Karan Pillai M _11892
  2. WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Washington removes settled Rachin; Kiwis near 200-run mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany Hockey Series, LIVE Score: IND will hope to bounce back from first Test defeat against GER
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Smith, Atkinson at crease; Sajid picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies
    AFP
  2. IND vs NZ: Chaos at MCA stadium due to unavailability of water for spectators
    Shayan Acharya
  3. BAN vs SA, 1st Test: Rabada stars in South Africa’s seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    Reuters
  4. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ashwin becomes highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship history
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Smith, Atkinson at crease; Sajid picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pakistan’s flat pitches and its new strategy to win at home
    Karan Pillai M _11892
  2. WI vs ENG: Ahmed, Cox to join England’s white-ball squad against West Indies
    AFP
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Washington removes settled Rachin; Kiwis near 200-run mark
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Germany Hockey Series, LIVE Score: IND will hope to bounce back from first Test defeat against GER
    Team Sportstar
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Smith, Atkinson at crease; Sajid picks four wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment