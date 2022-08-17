Cricket

WI vs NZ Live Score, 1st ODI latest updates: West Indies wins toss, opts to bowl

NZ vs WI 1st ODI Live: Follow the live scorecard, updates and highlights from the first ODI between New Zealand and West Indies at Barbados on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 17 August, 2022 23:09 IST
New Zealand‘s captain Kane Williamson shakes hands with West Indies‘ Obed McCoy at the end of the second T20I at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson shakes hands with West Indies' Obed McCoy at the end of the second T20I at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first ODI between New Zealand and West Indies from Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

New Zealand will take on West Indies in the first ODI at Bridgetown on Wednesday, August 17. The Kiwis had won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

What time will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI start?

The first of the three ODIs between New Zealand and West Indies will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between New Zealand and West Indies?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI will be streamed live on the Fan Code app in India.

Where will New Zealand vs West Indies 1st ODI take place?

The 1st ODI between New Zealand and West Indies will be held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.
West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c) (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

