Jio named title sponsor for 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced Jio as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge. The partnership will also have the support of Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA).

The Women’s T20 Challenge is scheduled to be played from November 4 to November 9, in Sharjah.

“As BCCI grows the game of cricket across all formats, one key area of focus has been to grow the women’s game. We hope the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge will inspire more young girls to take up the sport and give parents the confidence that playing cricket is a great career opportunity for their daughters,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

India’s first woman at the International Olympic Committee and Founder & Chairperson Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, said: “My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organising the Women's T20 Challenge. This is a progressive step towards the growth of women’s cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support for this wonderful initiative.

"Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls. Players like Anjum, Mithali, Smriti, Harmanpreet and Poonam are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women’s squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead."