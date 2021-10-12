Beth Mooney replaces Shafali Verma as No. 1 batter in T20I rankings

Indian Women's T20I opener Shafali Verma dropped to the second spot while Smriti Mandhana remained third in the ICC Women's T20 batting rankings. Verma has 726 rating points, Mandhana has 709.

Australia's Beth Mooney climbed to the top with 754 points. The Australians dominate the rankings, with skipper Meg Lanning (4th) and Alyssa Healy (6th) also featuring in the top 10.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are fifth and seventh.

Among India's bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who was the leading wicket-taker of the T20I series with five wickets in two innings, rose to the 12th spot.

Ashleigh Gardner broke into the top 10 to occupy the 10th spot in the all-rounders' list.

Georgia Wareham, who finished with three wickets and 23 runs in three games, jumped 14 spots to a career-high 48.