Cricket Women's world cup warmups: India beats South Africa by 2 runs India, Pakistan and Australia won their respective Women's World Cup warm-up games on Sunday, February 27 Team Sportstar 27 February, 2022 13:28 IST FILE PHOTO:India opener Smriti Mandhana suffered an injury scare ahead of the women's ODI World Cup after being hit on the head during India's first warm-up match against South Africa. - GETTY IMAGES Harmanpreet Kaur(114) starred with the bat as India defeated South Africa by two runs in the warm-up fixture ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup at the Rangiora Oval on Sunday.Chasing 245, South Africa batters Tazmin Brits (0) and Laura Goodall (18) disappointed with the bat, but Laura Wolvaardt scored 81 runs off just 94 balls but it proved ineffective as India scraped through by a difference of just two runs.Earlier, India posted 244 after it was sent into bat by South African captain Sune Luus.READ | Indian star Smriti Mandhana hit on head in World Cup warm-up game Going was slow for the Mithali Raj-led side, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs for India while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century.Captain Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Bhatia for a duck, though the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur, who raced along with little risk.Harmanpreet played a knock of 114 runs off 119 balls as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark.Brief Scores: India: 244/9 (Harmanpreet Kaur 103, Yastika Bhatia 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3-23); South Africa: 242/7 (Sune Luus 94, Laura Wolvaardt 75; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-44).New Zealand: 229/10 (Satterthwaite 80, Maddy Green 58; Nashra Sandhu 4-32); Pakistan: 233/6 ( Nadia Dar 54, Aliya Riaz 62*)Australia: 259/7 (Rachael Haynes 36, Ellyse Perry 62; Stefanie Taylor 3-10); West Indies:169/9 (Stefanie Taylor 66; Ellyse Perry 2-6)