Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs

The Argentina women’s team hammered Chile for over 400 runs in its first T20 International at the St Albans Club, Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan scored centuries for Argentina, which finally amassed a total of 427 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Chile could score only 63 in reply as it slumped to a 364-run defeat.

This was the first match in women’s T20Is to have a score over 350. The highest score previously was that of Bahrain, which had scored 318/1 against Saudi Arabia in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship Cup in 2022.

Bahrain’s Deepika Rasangika, scoring 161 in that match, had also held the record for the highest individual score in a women’s T20I. Both the records were broken by Argentina.