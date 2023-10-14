MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs

The Argentina women’s team hammered Chile for over 400 runs in its first T20 International at the St Albans Club, Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 15:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan scored centuries for Argentina, which finally amassed a total of 427 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 20 overs.
Representative Image: Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan scored centuries for Argentina, which finally amassed a total of 427 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 20 overs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan scored centuries for Argentina, which finally amassed a total of 427 runs for the loss of just one wicket in 20 overs. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Argentina women’s team hammered Chile for over 400 runs in its first T20 International at the St Albans Club, Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan scored centuries for Argentina, which finally amassed a total of 427 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Chile could score only 63 in reply as it slumped to a 364-run defeat.

This was the first match in women’s T20Is to have a score over 350. The highest score previously was that of Bahrain, which had scored 318/1 against Saudi Arabia in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship Cup in 2022.

Bahrain’s Deepika Rasangika, scoring 161 in that match, had also held the record for the highest individual score in a women’s T20I. Both the records were broken by Argentina.

Here are the records broken in the match, which proved to be an absolute run-fest for Argentina.
First 400+ total
Highest score - 169 (Lucia)
First triple century partnership - 350 (Lucia and Albertina)
Reaching women’s T20I century at earliest point of team innings - Lucia in 10.2 overs
Most no-balls (64) and most extras (73)
Most runs conceded in one over - 52 runs by Florencia Martinez
Most runs conceded in an innings - 92 (Constanza Oyarce)

