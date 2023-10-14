The Argentina women’s team hammered Chile for over 400 runs in its first T20 International at the St Albans Club, Buenos Aires on Saturday.
Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan scored centuries for Argentina, which finally amassed a total of 427 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Chile could score only 63 in reply as it slumped to a 364-run defeat.
This was the first match in women’s T20Is to have a score over 350. The highest score previously was that of Bahrain, which had scored 318/1 against Saudi Arabia in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship Cup in 2022.
Bahrain’s Deepika Rasangika, scoring 161 in that match, had also held the record for the highest individual score in a women’s T20I. Both the records were broken by Argentina.
Here are the records broken in the match, which proved to be an absolute run-fest for Argentina.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: PAK 120/2 (23); Babar-Rizwan rebuild after Pandya gets Imam - IND v PAK updates
- Women’s Cricket: Argentina smashes multiple records, hammering Chile for 427/1 in 20 overs
- IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Why did Virat Kohli change jersey during India vs Pakistan match?
- Indian sub-junior hockey teams excel in opening matches on Dutch tour
- India vs Pakistan, pre-match ceremony highlights: Shankar, Sunidhi, Arijit perform at Narendra Modi Stadium
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE