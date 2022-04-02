Women's WC Women's Cricket Australia vs England, Women's World Cup final, 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, Playing XI, full squads ICC Women's World Cup final, 2022: Ahead of the clash between Australia and England at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Sunday, here is a look at the Dream11 fantasy picks, Predicted XI, and the squads. Team Sportstar 02 April, 2022 20:14 IST Australia has won seven matches in a row in the Women's World Cup so far, and a victory on Sunday will hand it its seventh title. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 02 April, 2022 20:14 IST Having brushed aside all of its opponents so far in the Women's World Cup, Australia now faces England in the final hurdle on Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. One more win will hand it its seventh Women' World Cup title.PREVIEW - Australia, England face off in blockbuster finalMeg Lanning's team has been in excellent form. In the semifinals, West Indies was beaten by 157 runs and although England, too, won its semifinal contest convincingly, Australia will be the favourite.AUS-W vs ENG-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper: Alyssa HealyBatters: Rachael Haynes, Natalie Sciver, Meg Lanning (c), Sophia DunkleyAll-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Katherine BruntBowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte DeanTeam Composition: AUS-W 6:5 ENG-WAUS-W v ENG-W PREDICTED XIAustralia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington.England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross.ALSO READ | AUS v ENG head-to-head stats, most runs, most wicketsTHE SQUADSAustralia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.Reserve players: Heather Graham, Georgia RedmayneEngland Women: Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Anya Shrubsole. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :