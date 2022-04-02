Australia vs England, Women's World Cup final, 2022: Dream11 fantasy team, Playing XI, full squads

Having brushed aside all of its opponents so far in the Women's World Cup, Australia now faces England in the final hurdle on Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. One more win will hand it its seventh Women' World Cup title.

PREVIEW - Australia, England face off in blockbuster final

Meg Lanning's team has been in excellent form. In the semifinals, West Indies was beaten by 157 runs and although England, too, won its semifinal contest convincingly, Australia will be the favourite.

AUS-W vs ENG-W DREAM 11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Natalie Sciver, Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean

Team Composition: AUS-W 6:5 ENG-W

AUS-W v ENG-W PREDICTED XI

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Amanda Wellington.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross.

THE SQUADS

Australia Women: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.

Reserve players: Heather Graham, Georgia Redmayne

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Anya Shrubsole.