AUS vs IND, W-ODI: Alyssa Healy to be rested due to injury, Tahlia McGrath to lead Australia against India

Australia will be without its captain Alyssa Healy in the upcoming three ODIs against India, with Tahlia McGrath leading the side in her absence, Cricket Australia announced while declaring the squad for the series on Saturday.

Healy is recuperating from a knee injury which she picked up during a Women’s Big Bash League match (WBBL) and is expected to be fit in time for the ODI series against New Zealand next month.

She has had a frustrating second half of the year so far, missing the latter part of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 with a foot injury as her side get eliminated by South Africa in the semifinals.

“The decision for Alyssa Healy to miss the India series was made with a longer-term view to the Ashes, with her availability for the New Zealand series to become clearer over the next few weeks,” Cricket Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said.

“Tahlia McGrath impressed as captain in tough conditions during the World Cup and will have strong support from Ash Gardner who has developed into a strong leader within the side, both on and off the field,” he added.

RELATED: Shafali dropped, Harleen returns as Indian women’s team squad announced for ODI series in Australia

The Aussies will play India in a three-match series, starting next month, as they gear up for the Ashes next year. It will their first series in over seven months, with the last ending in a clean sweep for them against Bangladesh in April.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Georgia Voll received her maiden call-up after her impressive stint in the ongoing WBBL. She is among the top three run-scorers in the ongoing WBBL and the Women’s National Cricket League, with four half-centuries across the two tournaments.

“Georgia Voll has had a strong start to the summer and has shown her potential over several years,” Flegler added.

“She’ll form an exciting partnership with Phoebe Litchfield at the top of the order in what will be a great opportunity for her to get a taste of international cricket against a strong India side.