Women's World Cup 2022: Australia's dominant show continues, beats West Indies by 7 wickets to remain unbeaten

A dominant Australia confidently carried on its march towards a record seventh title as it pummelled West Indies by seven wickets in a lop-sided league stage contest to register its fourth consecutive win at the ICC Women's World Cup here on Tuesday.

Australia, the most successful team in the history of the event, has lived up to its tag of being the title favourite so far in the tournament as it has looked extremely strong compared to the other seven teams in the fray. The Meg Lanning-led side seemed to have all its bases covered, dishing out clinical performances one after another to lead the standings with eight points from four wins.

West Indies, the 2013 runner-up side, was no match for Australia as the team from the Caribbeans was bundled out for a meagre 131 in 45.5 overs after opting to bat. Skipper Stafanie Taylor played a lone hand with a fighting 91-ball 50 as West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals.

Taylor held one end as wickets kept tumbling from the other. West Indies' struggle can be gauged from the fact that its best partnership was a 36-run fourth wicket stand between Taylor and wicketkeeper batter Shemaine Campbelle (20).

Ellyse Perry (3/22) and Ashleigh Gardner (3/25) shared six wickets between them for Australia, while Jess Jonassen picked up two scalps giving away 18 runs.

Opener Rachael Haynes steered Australia's chase as she hit a stylish 83 not out off 95 balls with the help of nine boundaries to anchor Australia's chase after it suffered two early blows in the form of Alyssa Healy and Lanning.

With Australia in a spot of bother at seven for two and later 58 for three, Haynes took the onus on herself to guide the innings in Beth Mooney's (28 not out) company and the duo overwhelmed the target easily in 30.2 overs. Chinelle Henry (1/20), Hayley Matthews (1/31) and Shamilia Connell (1/32) picked up a wicket each for the Windies.

While Australia remains unbeaten in the tournament, West Indies suffered its second defeat from four games and is placed fifth in the standings with four points.