Women's WC Women's Cricket Australia vs England, Women's World Cup final, 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets ICC Women's World Cup 2022: In 82 ODIs between the two teams, Australia has won 56 matches, while England has won 22. 02 April, 2022 19:20 IST Ellyse Perry has the best bowling figures for an Australian bowler against England - 7 for 22. After nearly a month of thrills and spills, England and Australia are the ones left standing. On Sunday, they will fight for the ultimate prize - the Women's World Cup title - at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.PREVIEW - Australia, England face off in blockbuster finalAustralia hasn't suffered a single defeat in the tournament so far, while England has lost thrice. After losing its first three matches, England has won five matches in a row. Ten out of 11 Women's World Cups have been won by England or Australia, including the 2017 Women's World Cup. And if Australia wins, it will be the team's seventh title.HEAD - TO - HEAD: Familiar foes Australia and England have met in 82 ODIs. Australia has won 56 of those matches, while England has won 22.All Women's ODIs (AUSvENG)Highest run-scorer: AUS-W - Belinda Clark (1054), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (1092)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): AUS-W - Belinda Clark (146 n.o.), ENG-W - Sarah Taylor (120)Most wickets: AUS-W - Cathryn Fitzpatrick (44), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (34) and Jenny Gunn (34)Best bowling performance: AUS-W - Ellyse Perry (7/22), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (5/18)Highest team totals: AUS-W - 310, ENG-W - 298Lowest team totals: AUS-W - 133, ENG-W - 75WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA LIVE?England vs Australia will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.