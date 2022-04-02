Australia vs England, Women's World Cup final, 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, most wickets

After nearly a month of thrills and spills, England and Australia are the ones left standing. On Sunday, they will fight for the ultimate prize - the Women's World Cup title - at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Australia hasn't suffered a single defeat in the tournament so far, while England has lost thrice. After losing its first three matches, England has won five matches in a row.

Ten out of 11 Women's World Cups have been won by England or Australia, including the 2017 Women's World Cup. And if Australia wins, it will be the team's seventh title.

HEAD - TO - HEAD : Familiar foes Australia and England have met in 82 ODIs. Australia has won 56 of those matches, while England has won 22.

All Women's ODIs (AUSvENG)

Highest run-scorer: AUS-W - Belinda Clark (1054), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (1092)

AUS-W - Belinda Clark (1054), ENG-W - Charlotte Edwards (1092) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): AUS-W - Belinda Clark (146 n.o.), ENG-W - Sarah Taylor (120)

AUS-W - Belinda Clark (146 n.o.), ENG-W - Sarah Taylor (120) Most wickets: AUS-W - Cathryn Fitzpatrick (44), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (34) and Jenny Gunn (34)

AUS-W - Cathryn Fitzpatrick (44), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (34) and Jenny Gunn (34) Best bowling performance: AUS-W - Ellyse Perry (7/22), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (5/18)

AUS-W - Ellyse Perry (7/22), ENG-W - Katherine Brunt (5/18) Highest team totals: AUS-W - 310, ENG-W - 298

AUS-W - 310, ENG-W - 298 Lowest team totals: AUS-W - 133, ENG-W - 75

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH ENGLAND VS AUSTRALIA LIVE?