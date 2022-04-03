AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's World Cup 2022 Final LIVE: England opts to bowl in bid to defend title

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Women's World Cup [CWC 2022] final between Australia and England in Christchurch on Sunday.

0626 IST: The national anthems are sung.

0620 IST: A fresh pitch will be used for this contest. Trivia: The two teams have played a Women's World Cup final at Christchurch once before: in 1982, Australia defeated England by three wickets at Lancaster Park.

0610 IST: "We've reinvented ourselves since that 2017 Women's World Cup semifinal and a title will solidify the work that we've done," says wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. A reminder: Australia embarked on a record 26-match winning streak in ODIs before losing to India last year. Now, the team has won 11 in a row.

Heather Knight and Meg Lanning at the coin toss. - GETTY IMAGES

0600 IST: England wins the toss, chooses to bowl. Perry is back for Australia so Sutherland misses out.

Meg Lanning: We've batted first a number of times in this tournament and done pretty well. I lose the toss most of the time *laughs*

Playing XIs England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole. Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.





0545 IST: MILESTONE WATCH:

Australia Vice-captain Rachael Haynes already has a winner's medal from 2013, and she is well on her way to a competition record, the opening batter sitting on 429 runs for the tournament, 27 behind Debbie Hockley of New Zealand's all-time best set in 1997.

That is not the only record that could be broken on Sunday as English left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has the chance to surpass Australian Lyn Fullston, whose haul of 23 wickets in 1982 remains the mark to beat.

Ecclestone sits on 20 wickets having taken her maiden international five-wicket haul in the semi-final win against South Africa ending on six for 36, the best figures by an England bowler in a World Cup.

5:30AM: It's Meg Lanning's 100th career ODI today. What a day for the milestone.



Is Australia beatable? The team that's won 37 out of its last 38 ODIs

The short and most pragmatic answer is yes maybe? (I know how that sounds). Australia has lost only one World Cup final but it was not too far away from the setting for Sunday's finale. Back in 2000, just down the road from Christchurch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, Australia lost the closest final the tournament has ever seen, defeated by New Zealand by just four runs.

0515 IST: STAT ATTACK: Meg Lanning's team has been in excellent form. In the semifinals, West Indies was beaten by 157 runs and although England, too, won its semifinal contest convincingly, Australia will be the favourite.

Ten out of 11 Women's World Cups have been won by England or Australia, including the last one - the 2017 Women's World Cup. And if Australia wins, it will be the team's seventh title.

HEAD - TO - HEAD : Familiar foes Australia and England have met in 82 ODIs. Australia has won 56 of those matches, while England has won 22. In Women's World Cups, the two teams have played 18 matches against each other; Australia has won 12, while England has won four.

The last time the two teams clashed was during the group stage of this Women's World Cup (on March 5, 2022). Australia pipped England in a high-scoring encounter. In Women's World Cup finals, the teams have met twice, and Australia has won both times (in 1982 and 1988).

Wishing the very best of luck to @Heatherknight55 and her team tonight. You’ve done the country proud already, one more game to make history #CWC22 https://t.co/7J6VjqRcTW — Joe Root (@root66) April 2, 2022

5AM: Hello everyone! A month down and many many heart attacks later, we're so close to saying goodbye to one of the most competitive Women's World Cup editions we've ever seen. We're down to the last two teams - England and Australia - the former the defending champion and the latter the most successful team in the tournament. Who will walk away with bragging rights and the coveted trophy? Join us as we find out in our live coverage of the final.



