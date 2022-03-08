AUS-W v PAK-W Women's World Cup LIVE: PAK 118/4: Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz keep Pakistan going after early stutters

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between Australia and Pakistan in Tauranga on Tuesday.

Australia will need to repel Pakistan’s spin attack if they are to win a second straight game at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

The 2013 winners got their campaign in neighbouring New Zealand off to the perfect start with a 12-run win over defending champions England.

The batters fired them to 310 for three in Hamilton but will now face a different test at Bay Oval in Tauranga against a Pakistan side whose slow bowlers impressed at the same venue despite yesterday’s 107-run defeat to India.

Pakistan’s spin trio of Anam Amin, Nida Dar and Nashra Sundhu took five for 124 between them against India with none going at more than 4.5 runs an over despite their opponents crossing the 300-barrier.

6:15AM: News from the middle - Javeria Khan is injured and will not feature in this game. Big blow to Pakistan ahead of a big fixture in this tournment.

AUS: Healy, Haynes, Lanning, Perry, Mooney, Sutherland, Carey, Jonassen, King, Wellington, Schutt

PAK: Ameen, Khan, Maroof, Sohail, Dar, Riaz, Sana, Nawaz, Baig, Sandhu, Amin

TOSS: Australia has chosen to field

The most successful nation in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history, Australia have lifted the trophy six times and won 70 of their 84 matches along the way.

Victory on home soil in 1988 was Australia’s third in a row and the star bowler from that all-conquering era, Lynn Fulston, remains the competition’s leading overall wicket-taker with 39 to her name.

More recently, Karen Rolton’s fine form with the bat in 2005 earned her the Player of the Tournament prize while Meg Lanning averaged 82.00 in 2017.

Pakistan have only once made it past the group stage, reaching the Super Six stage in 2009 and finishing fifth.

Sana Mir is Pakistan’s leading ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup wicket-taker with 17 while she sits behind only Nain Abidi (337) in her country’s run-scoring charts.

Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham are alongside artist Vincent Fantauzzo at the @MCG tonight for the unveiling of his mural commemorating our unforgettable T20 World Cup win two years ago! pic.twitter.com/633rt53Pn3 — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) March 7, 2022

Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #6 will see tournament favourite Australia take on Pakistan.

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.