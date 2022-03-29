Women's WC Women's Cricket Australia vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets Women's World Cup 2022: The Australian side is unbeaten so far in the tournament and will start favourite at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 29 March, 2022 18:27 IST Aussie skipper Meg Lanning is the highest scorer in Australia versus West Indies ODIs with 558 runs in 10 matches. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 29 March, 2022 18:27 IST Australia's unbeaten so far and favourites to win the title. Having beaten West Indies in the group stage, Meg Lanning's side will eye an encore and secure a spot in the finals.The women in yellow are in terrific form and are coming on the back of a crushing five-wicket win over Bangladesh.READ | Perry ruled out of Australia's World Cup semi-final against West Indies Head to head: Australia and West Indies have played 14 ODIs between them. Australia has won 13, while West Indies has managed to win only one.All Women's ODIs Highest run-scorer: AUS-w- Meg Lanning (558), WI-W - S R Taylor (357)Highest run-scorer (in an innings): AUS-W - Meg Lanning (135*), WI-W - S R Taylor (95)Most wickets: AUS-W - Ellyse Perry (23), WI-W - S R Taylor (12)Best bowling performance: AUS-W - B L Claver (4/12), WI-W - D J S Dottin (4/42)Highest team totals: AUS-W - 308/4, WI-W - 240/8Lowest team totals: AUS-W - 211/7, WI-W - 131 all outWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES LIVE?Australia vs West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 3:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on Women's Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :