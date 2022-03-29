Australia vs West Indies, Women's World Cup 2022: Head to head stats, most runs, wickets

Australia's unbeaten so far and favourites to win the title. Having beaten West Indies in the group stage, Meg Lanning's side will eye an encore and secure a spot in the finals.

The women in yellow are in terrific form and are coming on the back of a crushing five-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Head to head: Australia and West Indies have played 14 ODIs between them. Australia has won 13, while West Indies has managed to win only one.

All Women's ODIs

Highest run-scorer: AUS-w- Meg Lanning (558), WI-W - S R Taylor (357)

AUS-w- Meg Lanning (558), WI-W - S R Taylor (357) Highest run-scorer (in an innings): AUS-W - Meg Lanning (135*), WI-W - S R Taylor (95)

AUS-W - Meg Lanning (135*), WI-W - S R Taylor (95) Most wickets: AUS-W - Ellyse Perry (23), WI-W - S R Taylor (12)

AUS-W - Ellyse Perry (23), WI-W - S R Taylor (12) Best bowling performance: AUS-W - B L Claver (4/12), WI-W - D J S Dottin (4/42)

AUS-W - B L Claver (4/12), WI-W - D J S Dottin (4/42) Highest team totals: AUS-W - 308/4, WI-W - 240/8

AUS-W - 308/4, WI-W - 240/8 Lowest team totals: AUS-W - 211/7, WI-W - 131 all out

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES LIVE?